Russian attack UAVs spotted in skies over Ukraine – Air Force

On the evening of January 29, the Russian army continued its aerial attack on Ukraine using attack drones.

This was reported in an official statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Air defense forces are working to neutralize the threat. Ukrainian troops are monitoring the situation and taking measures to protect the airspace.

Attack UAV movements:

6:23 p.m. — A UAV passed Vilniansk, heading toward Komyshuvakha (Zaporizhzhia region).

6:36 p.m. — Zaporizhzhia: a UAV was heading toward the city from the east.

7:29 p.m. — The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported enemy drone movements:

Zaporizhzhia region: UAVs heading toward Vilniansk and Slavhorod.

Dnipropetrovsk region: a UAV in the area of the town of Synelnykove.

Updated information

8:08 p.m. — Chernihiv region: a UAV in the north, heading toward Snovsk.

8:51 p.m. — Zaporizhzhia: a UAV heading toward the city.

Updated information

9:25 p.m. — Guided aerial bombs launched toward the Donetsk region.

10:17 p.m. — Guided aerial bombs launched toward the Zaporizhzhia region.

Stay safe and remain in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that on January 29, Russians again shelled the Korabelnyi District of Kherson. A man was killed in the attack, and a woman later died from the strike.

Read more: Ground platforms and counter-drone modules: Slovenia unveiled its UAV countermeasure solutions to Ukraine