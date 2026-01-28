Enemy strikes Zaporizhzhia with Tornado-S, no threat of tube artillery shelling – RMA

In the morning, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia using Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems. The regional center has been within the range of this weapon throughout the entire period of the full-scale invasion. At present, no threat of shelling with tube artillery is being recorded.

This was stated during a briefing by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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"With the MLRS systems the enemy used to shell the city today, it had the capability to do so throughout all four years. This is because the enemy used the Tornado-S, whose range exceeds 80 km. We do not see a threat of shelling with tube artillery. We must understand that from the front line, both on our side and on the enemy’s, all such systems have been pushed back by at least 15–20 km because they can be struck by FPV drones. At the same time, the enemy does not have the advance that would allow this to be implemented," Fedorov noted.

He added that the enemy is trying to exert pressure on the territory of the region, but has had no success for more than a month.

"This indicates that it has been possible to stop the enemy offensive that Russian troops had planned in the region. At present, we see that there are reinforcements to stabilize the situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction," Fedorov clarified.

See more: Emergency rescue operations following Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia have been completed: six people were injured, including 15-year-old boy. PHOTOS

At the same time, he emphasized that drones, particularly Shaheds, pose a major challenge because they inflict the greatest losses.

The Regional Military Administration notes that it understands how to organize crews that intercept drones. Moreover, according to Fedorov, in close communication with the Air Force command, forces and assets are being built up to destroy not 50–55% of Shaheds, but more.

"We face the challenge of drones such as Molniya, reconnaissance drones that adjust various types of weapons. More than 90% of Molniyas do not reach Zaporizhzhia and are shot down by our brigades," Fedorov assured.

In addition, together with the military and relevant services, work is ongoing to increase the number of anti-drone tunnels.

See more: Ruscists shelled Zaporizhzhia at night: fires broke out, houses damaged (updated). PHOTO