Emergency rescue operations following Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia have been completed: six people were injured, including 15-year-old boy
The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to six.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known about the victims?
It is noted that among the victims are:
- four women aged 55 to 88,
- a 37-year-old man,
- and a 15-year-old boy.
Work completed
The State Emergency Service also reported that emergency rescue operations have been completed.
Rescuers are currently working with municipal services to carry out restoration work.
What preceded it?
On the night of 28 January 2026, Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. A fire broke out. According to the RMA, the Russians hit the courtyard of a high-rise building.
The consequences of the strike
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password