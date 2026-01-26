Ruscists shelled Zaporizhzhia at night: fires broke out, houses damaged (updated)

On the night of Monday, 26 January, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia twice.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, a fire broke out after the first attack. There were no casualties.

See more: Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person wounded. VIDEO+PHOTOS

New attack

Subsequently, the enemy launched four more strikes on the city.

Private houses were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the houses. Rescuers have already put out the fire.

Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured.

See more: Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia region: three wounded, damage reported. PHOTO