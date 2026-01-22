Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person wounded

On the night of 22 January, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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According to him, one of the enemy drones hit a car park near one of the city's shopping centres. In addition, a Russian drone attacked a private residential area in Zaporizhzhia. The strike damaged residential buildings.

"Hits were recorded at a parking lot near a shopping centre and damage to houses in the private sector," Ivan Fedorov said.

According to preliminary data, one person was injured as a result of the attack. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Watch more: Attempted to stab Ukrainian soldier: SSU detains FSB agent in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Attack by Russian UAVs

On the evening of 21 January, Russian occupierscontinued to attack Ukraine. Air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions. Defence forces are taking measures to counter the air threat.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations!

Earlier, we reported that on the night of 21 January, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on the southern Odesa region. Residential and industrial infrastructure was damaged.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia RMA reported stabilization of water supply networks after power outage