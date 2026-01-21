Attempted to stab Ukrainian soldier: SSU detains FSB agent in Zaporizhzhia

The murder of a Ukrainian soldier was prevented in Zaporizhzhia. A Russian agent attempted to kill an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who was undergoing rehabilitation after being wounded on the front line.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Russian special services lured the soldier to an industrial area under the guise of a "date."

A girl he had met on one of the websites was supposed to come to the meeting place.

"However, instead of her, a killer in a balaclava appeared in the industrial zone, who attacked the soldier from behind and struck him six times in the neck, chest, abdomen and right leg. After that, the attacker fled the scene. As a result of deep stab wounds, the victim was hospitalised in the intensive care unit, where he is currently in serious condition," the statement said.

Within a few hours after the attack, the SSU tracked down the killer and detained him at his relatives' home, where he was trying to "lay low."

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Who was the hitman?

The FSB's order was carried out by a 25-year-old local unemployed man who came to the attention of the Russian special services when he was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

After "test" arson attacks in the city, the Russian nationalists instructed him to kill an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He received the address of the planned assassination from his supervisor in the Russian Federation.

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"To lure the Ukrainian soldier to the location, the FSB created a fake account on a dating site for a girl who invited him to meet. A knife was found near the scene of the attack, which the killer discarded during his escape. His smartphone and tablet, which he used to contact the FSB, were also seized," the Security Service said.





The enemy agent has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 15 and Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ( attempted murder).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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