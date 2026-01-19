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Zelenskyy hears reports from Khmara and Maliuk: new SSU combat operations approved

On January 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Yevhen Khmara.

The head of state said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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What was discussed?

According to Zelenskyy, the Security Service of Ukraine is, as always, active in protecting the state and its people.

"I approved new combat operations. The Service’s internal transformation is also continuing, specifically to strengthen our state," the president added.

Read more: Zelenskyy held meeting on energy: Specific tasks for Security Service of Ukraine have been defined

Zelenskyy also heard a report from former head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on preparations for asymmetric operations against Russia: "All necessary resources of the Security Service of Ukraine and other state institutions are fully secured."

Background

It was previously reported that Khmara, head of the Alpha Special Operations Center, would become Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Fedorov approve candidate for Air Force deputy commander

Зеленський провів зустрічі із Хмарою і Малюком

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8894) Security Service of Ukraine (3697) Maliuk Vasyl (82) Yevhenii Khmara (7)
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