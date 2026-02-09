24% of Poles plan to prepare "emergency" backpacks amid threat of Russian attack, - poll

Most citizens of Poland do not intend to prepare evacuation backpacks recommended by the government in case of emergencies, according to the results of a sociological survey.

This is mentioned in the IBRiS survey, reports Censor.NET.

According to the results of a survey, 52.4% of respondents said they did not plan to prepare an evacuation backpack, despite the recommendations set out in the government's "Safety Guide." Another 24.2% of respondents said they plan to pack such a backpack, while 9.4% were undecided.

Read more: 61% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, - KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

In addition, 14% of respondents said they had not yet received a government brochure with recommendations on what to do in emergency situations. The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs previously reported that it had printed nearly 17 million copies of the "Safety Guide," which are being distributed directly to citizens' homes.

The distribution of the brochure was accompanied by a social information campaign. The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that such preparation is justified given the current geopolitical situation, as well as the country's shared border with Belarus and Russia.