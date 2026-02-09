Mi-24 helicopter crew killed during combat mission

During a combat mission, the crew of an Mi-24 helicopter of the 11th Separate Army Aviation Brigade "Kherson" was killed.

This was reported on the brigade's Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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The crew was killed during a combat mission

"With pain, we report an irreparable loss. Our brothers-in-arms, the crew of an Mi-24 helicopter, did not return from a combat mission. Only Ukraine’s finest sons are capable of defending the Motherland so heroically and fighting so desperately in the sky against the occupier. They were true patriots, worthy People and Officers with a capital letter. This loss is a great pain... For us, they will forever remain in the sky," the statement said.

The brigade did not specify the place and time of the tragedy.

The brigade also expressed condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the fallen Ukrainian defenders

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