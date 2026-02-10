Enemy dropped aerial bombs on Sloviansk: 11-year-old girl and her mother killed, seven more wounded, including child

Two people were killed and seven wounded as a result of today's air strikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the victims?

According to reports, the victims were an 11-year-old girl and her mother. Among the wounded was a 7-year-old girl.

See more: Russians struck Sloviansk with three FAB-250 bombs: one woman was killed and another wounded, 14 high-rise buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

"All responsible services are already responding to this attack. We are determining the exact number of victims and damaged property," the RMA added.

"Every day for Donetsk region brings new war crimes by the Russians. Strikes on peaceful cities, homes, and children are acts of terror that cannot be justified. The world must see this and call things by their proper names," Filashkin emphasised.

Consequences







See more: Russians strike utility workers’ vehicle in Donetsk region with drone: one worker killed, two wounded. PHOTOS