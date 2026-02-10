Ruscists strike energy facilities in Kharkiv region, leaving Lozova community without power

Today, February 10, 2026, the enemy once again attacked energy facilities in the Kharkiv region. The Lozova community has been left without power.

Serhii Zelenskyi, head of the Lozova city territorial community, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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As noted, critical infrastructure is switching to alternative power sources.

Medical facilities in the Kharkiv region are operating normally

"Medical facilities continue to operate as usual. If necessary, you can use Points of Invincibility to charge your phones, access stable communications, or warm up," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region: significant damage

Restoration outlook

At present, all involved services are working in an intensified mode to restore a stable electricity supply to our homes as quickly as possible.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: enemy shelled Kharkiv and nine settlements in region, including three children among wounded. PHOTOS