EU will propose list of concessions that Russia must make for peace in Ukraine, - Kallas

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that the European Union will propose a list of concessions that Europe should demand from the Russian Federation as part of the settlement of the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"Everyone at the negotiating table, including the Russians and Americans, must understand that the Europeans' consent is needed," she said.

"And we also have conditions for this. And we must impose these conditions not on Ukrainians, who are already under great pressure, but on Russians," added Kallas.

According to her, such a list will be proposed to the governments of EU member states in the coming weeks.

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What could be on the list?

Kallas noted that the list may include issues such as the return of all Ukrainian children abducted during the war and restrictions on the Russian armed forces.

She did not provide any further details.

What preceded it?