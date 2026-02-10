On 11 February, Ministry of Social Policy will hold briefing entitled "Identification of pensioners: who has had their payments suspended and how to quickly restore them"

On February 11 at 10:00 a.m., a briefing organized by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine will be held at the Ukrinform press center on the topic: "Identification of pensioners: who has had their payments suspended and how to quickly restore them."

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Details

Briefing participants: Denys Ulyutin –– Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine; Yevhen Kapinus – Chairman of the Board of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Moderator: Galina Tybin – journalist at Ukrinform.

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Topics for discussion

"Recently, some Ukrainian pensioners have faced delays in pension payments due to failure to pass identification checks. One of the reasons for this could be that pensioners who previously lived in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine did not manage to submit a notification to the Pension Fund by December 31, 2025, stating that they were not receiving pensions from the Russian Federation.

Payments have not been canceled — they will continue in full. Pensions that were temporarily suspended will be resumed with compensation for the missed months," the press release states.

During the briefing, government representatives will explain why identification is being carried out and what needs to be done to quickly resume payments.

Event format – offline (Hall 1). Journalists will be able to ask questions offline (Hall 1).

Accreditation of media representatives: [email protected]