Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would allegedly "see through" the process of returning "historically Russian lands" to their "native harbor." This refers to the temporarily occupied Crimea, Donetsk region, and parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, his statements were quoted by the Russian propaganda agency TASS.

Lavrov's threats

According to him, "the people of Crimea, Donbas, and Novorossiya expressed their will in referendums."

"We will complete the process of returning these historically Russian lands to their 'native harbor' in accordance with the aspirations of these people," he asserts.

In addition, Lavrov says, "the linguistic, cultural, and religious rights of those who remain under Kiev's authority must be restored along with the eradication of another root cause of the conflict: the elimination of military threats to Russia's national security emanating from Ukraine."

On negotiations with Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry also claims that "eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict" can be achieved through diplomacy.

"Russia is ready to pursue a negotiated solution to the situation in Ukraine, based on the agreements reached during the Russian-American summit in Anchorage," Lavrov said.

He says that the US allegedly agrees to resolve territorial issues between Russia and Ukraine based on realities that "have developed taking into account the will of the people."

According to him, Moscow "sees the reasons for the war" and is ready for a settlement if these reasons are eliminated. Among them, he again mentioned Ukraine's accession to NATO — saying that this "should not happen."

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