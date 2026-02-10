US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker believes that peace in Ukraine is "closer than ever before"

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that no decision has yet been made on when the presidents of Ukraine and the United States will sign a peace agreement to end the Russian war, but that peace is "closer than ever before."

He announced this during a conversation with journalists on February 10, quotes the EP, informs Censor.NET.

Peace agreement

The American diplomat believes that US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will sign documents on a peace agreement "in due course and when the time is right."

"I keep repeating this because not only do I believe it, but I am also closely following what is happening at the negotiations. I believe that we are closer to peace in Ukraine than ever before," said Vitter.

"I am convinced that we should continue to pray for peace, but at the same time ensure that Ukraine continues to receive everything it needs for self-defense through PURL and other initiatives," added the US ambassador to NATO.

Watch more: Lavrov on peace talks: There is still long way to go ahead. VIDEO

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