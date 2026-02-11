Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,249,380 troops (+820 in 24 hours), 11,661 tanks, 37,148 artillery systems, 24,020 AFVs

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,249,380 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian army losses

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.02.26 are estimated as follows:

personnel – about 1,249,380 (+820)

tanks – 11,661 (+5)

armored combat vehicles – 24,020 (+2)

artillery systems – 37,148 (+59)

MLRS – 1,638 (+1)

air defense systems – 1,298 (+1)

aircraft – 435 (+0)

helicopters – 347 (+0)

operational-tactical UAVs – 130,711 (+1,551)

cruise missiles – 4,270 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 2 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks – 77,969 (+235)

special equipment – 4,070 (+0)

Read more: Ukrainian troops repel 108 enemy attacks, thwart Russia’s offensive plans – General Staff

"The data is being clarified, the General Staff added.

Read more: Enemy repair unit, UAV pilot training centre, command posts and Russian troop concentrations hit, - General Staff