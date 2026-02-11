Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,249,380 troops (+820 in 24 hours), 11,661 tanks, 37,148 artillery systems, 24,020 AFVs
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,249,380 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Russian army losses
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.02.26 are estimated as follows:
- personnel – about 1,249,380 (+820)
- tanks – 11,661 (+5)
- armored combat vehicles – 24,020 (+2)
- artillery systems – 37,148 (+59)
- MLRS – 1,638 (+1)
- air defense systems – 1,298 (+1)
- aircraft – 435 (+0)
- helicopters – 347 (+0)
- operational-tactical UAVs – 130,711 (+1,551)
- cruise missiles – 4,270 (+0)
- ships/boats – 28 (+0)
- submarines – 2 (+0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks – 77,969 (+235)
- special equipment – 4,070 (+0)
"The data is being clarified, the General Staff added.
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