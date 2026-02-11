Rada passes bill granting deferment for soldiers who signed "Contract 18-24"

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a bill granting a deferment for persons liable for military service and reservists aged 18 to 25 who, during martial law, signed a one-year contract and have already been discharged from service.

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What is known?

The decision was backed by 243 MPs.

Parliament noted the bill stipulates that persons liable for military service and reservists aged 18 to 25 who served a one-year contract during martial law and were discharged on grounds defined by law will not be subject to automatic call-up for 12 months after discharge.

At the same time, they may be called up for service only with their own consent.

"Thus, the law creates a certain ‘grace period’ for young contract soldiers after completing a one-year contract, while preserving the possibility of their voluntary involvement in service," the statement said.

The law enters into force on the day following its publication.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces new multi-year contracts for Armed Forces of Ukraine

More about the "Contract 18-24" program

The "Contract 18-24" program for young volunteers was launched in February 2025.

The terms include one million hryvnias, an interest-free mortgage, and a social benefits package. The contract provides for combat roles only, including rifleman, grenadier, and reconnaissance soldier. Training will last more than 80 days. The money can also be received by men who are serving in the military and are under 25.

On June 27, it was reported that the government approved a draft law providing for a one-year mobilization deferment for volunteers who completed service under this contract.

Read more: "Contract 18–24" program expanded: all combat units of Defense Forces included