Goal of AFU is to keep enemy under constant tension and prevent its advance, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting with commanders of Airborne Assault Forces and assault regiments regarding the operational situation in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Battle dynamics

Syrskyi noted that together with the commanders, he analysed the real situation on the front line and the dynamics of combat operations. According to him, special attention was paid to interaction between units and issues of command and control in conditions of high-intensity combat.

The commander stated that the Russian army continues to act aggressively, trying to impose its initiative on the Ukrainian military. However, the Defence Forces units remain stable and maintain control over key lines.

"Our goal is to keep the Russian aggressor in constant tension, inflict losses on him, and prevent him from advancing. The tactics we have chosen are working," Syrskyi said.

See more: Russian army losses in January exceeded reinforcements by 9,000 – Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Problematic issues

The commander also discussed with the commanders problematic issues that affect the effectiveness of task execution. According to him, these primarily concern logistics, equipment repair, evacuation of the wounded, etc.

Syrskyi gave the necessary orders to ensure the needs of the Ukrainian military were met.

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