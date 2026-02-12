The administration of US President Donald Trump aims to block aid to the Kremlin via Iran and Venezuela, leaving Russia a chance to return to negotiations with the prospect of economic recovery.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a publication by Fox News.

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In particular, Washington is increasing pressure on Iran and Venezuela to prevent the Kremlin from circumventing sanctions and receiving military aid.

Blows to logistics chains

Experts note that strikes on the logistics channels of Russia's allies are already weakening Moscow's ability to continue its aggression. Former advisor to the US special envoy to Ukraine Morgan Murphy noted that Washington has "removed Venezuela from the chessboard" and is now focused on limiting the influence of Iran, which supplies the Kremlin with strike drones and other military support.

Read more: "Volgogradskyi" oil refinery, warehouses and air defence systems of ruscists were hit by Defence Forces, - General Staff

Strategy of pressure on intermediaries

Retired US Air Force General Bruce Carlson emphasized that attacks on intermediaries are a key element of the strategy. Venezuela, Iran, and the so-called "shadow fleet" provide the Russian Federation with resources for waging war, and strikes against these channels reduce the Kremlin's economic capabilities and complicate military operations.

The "golden bridge" proposal

In addition to pressure, the US is offering Russia a way out of the conflict—the so-called "golden bridge," which involves a return to negotiations and a partial restoration of economic ties. The Kremlin has so far rejected this initiative, but analysts believe that the further development of the war will largely depend on whether Moscow accepts international pressure and agrees to a diplomatic solution.

Read more: Calls for dialogue with Russia do not add solidity to Europe, - Nauseda