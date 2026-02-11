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News negotiations with Russia
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Calls for dialogue with Russia do not add solidity to Europe, - Nauseda

Науседа відреагував на заклики відновити діалог з Росією

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda commented on hints from some EU politicians about the start of a possible dialogue with Russia. According to him, such talks do not lend credibility to Europe.

This is reported by LRT, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

"It certainly does not add credibility to Europe when one leader or another suddenly starts talking about how long it has been since we last spoke with Putin and that we absolutely must talk again.

This is not a consistent policy, because a few months ago we were talking about Russia's responsibility, about the 20th package of sanctions, about the need to make it as severe as possible," the Lithuanian leader explained.

Read more: Russia has not received 20-point "peace plan" but is ready for compromises, Lavrov says

Nauseda believes that Europe can participate in US negotiations with Russia on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, but this should only happen if there is mutual agreement on achieving a lasting and just peace.

Nauseda emphasized that lasting peace is in the interests not only of Ukraine, but of all of Europe.

"Here I see an opportunity to act together, rather than sending one representative or another to knock or scratch on the Kremlin's door and talk to one representative or another of the Kremlin," he added.

Read more: Russia has significantly increased production of shells, preparing for new conflicts, - Estonian intelligence

What preceded it?

  • French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe must find its own way to engage in direct dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, rather than relying on US mediation in peace talks on Ukraine.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to engage in dialogue with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
  • In addition, the United States has proposed holding talks involving Ukraine, Russia, the US, and European representatives as part of a potential peace process.
  • In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining US participation in the "peace talks."
  • At the same time, Russia stated that there is currently no talk of a possible trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron believes that it is time for Europe to resume dialogue with Russia.

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Russia (13691) European Union (3393) Gitanas Nausėda (116) negotiations with Russia (863)
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