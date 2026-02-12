Zelenskyy put into effect NSDC decision on security guarantees for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the National Security and Defense Council's decision of January 30, 2026, "On Security Guarantees for Ukraine."

The relevant decree has been published on the OP website, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"To implement the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated January 30, 2026, "On security guarantees for Ukraine," it says.

Control over the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by this decree, is entrusted to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.

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"Having considered proposals to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, prepared based on the results of the work of the Ukrainian delegation participating in negotiations with the United States of America and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has decided:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, shall immediately prepare and submit to the President of Ukraine draft international treaties on security guarantees for Ukraine in accordance with the established procedure," the decree states.

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