Russia is not yet ready for energy truce, - Zelenskyy

Russia is not yet ready for an energy truce: the response has been new drone and missile strikes.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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The American side proposed an energy truce during negotiations in the UAE.

Trump's request for a pause in attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

On 29 January, US President Donald Trump said that he had personally asked Putin to halt the massive strikes on the Ukrainian capital and other cities for a week due to the upcoming negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the White House leader, noting that during the trilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi on 23-24 January, the negotiating teams had been discussing this possibility.

On 30 January, the Kremlin announced that Russia had agreed to temporarily refrain from strikes on Kyiv until 1 February in order to "create favourable conditions for negotiations."

On the night of 3 February, the Russian army attacked a number of regions in Ukraine with drones and missiles.

Zelenskyy also refuted information published by the American newspaper Financial Times that he plans to announce elections and a referendum on a peace agreement on 24 February.

Read more: Latest Russian air strikes on Ukraine’s power grid have knocked out up to 10 GW of generation capacity, - Zelenskyy