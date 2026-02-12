NATO’s Arctic Sentinel mission is response to US concerns about regional security, - Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur
The creation of the Arctic Sentry military mission by NATO was a necessary response to American expectations.
This was stated by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, according to Censor.NET with reference to EP.
According to him, the launch of the new format in the Arctic is a positive step and a response to public concerns in the US about security in the region.
"With regard to the Arctic Watch, it must be clearly understood that when one of the allies believes that other allies should contribute to the security of a particular region, we must do so. That is why Estonia has also stated that we are ready to contribute to the security of the Arctic," he explained.
"It is important for us to confirm and assure our American colleagues and friends that if they feel threatened, we are with them," Pevkur added.
Pevkur also stressed that the allies continued to support the United States.
"It has always been this way, even after September 11 (the terrorist attacks on the US in 2001, ed.), and many Estonian soldiers died during these missions (launched after that at the request of the US). It is important for us to be together," he said.
At the same time, the Estonian minister stressed that the new mission should not distract the Alliance from other priorities.
"I am very pleased that it was officially launched yesterday. But we must also understand that this does not distract attention from Ukraine and the eastern flank," he said.
What preceded it?
- The Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Aleksus Grinkevičius, has ordered the commencement of specific military planning for the Arctic Sentinel mission.
- NATO considered launching a military mission called Arctic Sentry in the Arctic, particularly in Greenland, to strengthen the Alliance's role in the region and reduce tensions between the US and its European allies.
- On February 11, NATO launched the Arctic Sentry military mission to strengthen the alliance's presence in the Arctic.
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