Group of Russian military remains surrounded in Kupiansk, - Trehubov
In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, a small group of Russian soldiers is surrounded and unable to take active action.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced on air during a telethon by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces.
"Kupiansk is under Ukrainian control. A small group of Russians—in fact, we are talking about a single group—is holed up in several high-rise buildings in the city center. They are alive, but incapable of any active action except defending their lives," Trehubov said.
The situation in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi
He emphasized that the Defense Forces had pushed the Russians out of the vicinity of Kupiansk. Currently, Russian troops are actively attempting to advance east of the city toward Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.
According to Tregubov, Russian propagandists claim that the Russian Federation has captured Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, while Russian troops have not even come close to its administrative border.
The enemy is checking the border in various directions
In general, according to Tregubov, Russians are currently attempting to probe Ukraine's border in various directions in order to expand their zone of control. Activity also continues in the direction of the cities of Volchansk, Lyman, and Kupiansk.
"The main goal of the Russians is to establish a zone of control on the border. Two years ago, they dreamed of a zone of control several kilometers deep, and now they are trying to simply cross the border somewhere, on some section of the border, and occupy at least some settlement on the border," Tregubov added.
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