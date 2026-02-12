Melania Trump says abducted Ukrainian children reunited with their families

US First Lady Melania Trump helped facilitate another reunification of children with their families.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated in a statement published on the official website of the US First Lady.

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US efforts in the return process

This is said to be the third successful family reunification with her direct involvement. Children who were separated from their parents due to the hostilities have returned to their homes.

Officials are continuing complex negotiations. The US First Lady commented on the news personally.

"I appreciate that Russia and Ukraine are committed to the return of children who were displaced by circumstances surrounding this conflict. While all parties are cooperating and our communications remain strong, I urge Russia and Ukraine to step up their efforts to ensure the safe return of every child to their families and guardians," Melania Trump said.

Read more: Seventeen Ukrainian children returned from occupation — among them teens Russians tried to train for war

Prospects for further reunifications

The First Lady expressed confidence that this humanitarian mission would continue to make progress. Communication channels with Ukraine and Russia remain stable to achieve results. According to the US president’s wife, new positive developments are expected in the near future.

Earlier, Melania Trump confirmed that she had received a letter from Putin regarding Ukrainian children. It was after this that a direct communication channel was established.

Last year, the US First Lady sent Putin a letter regarding Ukrainian children. The appeal was delivered ahead of Donald Trump’s meeting with the Russian dictator.

Watch more: Zelenskyy calls on OSCE to appoint special envoy for return of Ukrainian children. VIDEO