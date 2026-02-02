Zelenskyy invites OSCE to join International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

The President of Ukraine invited the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

This was reported by the President’s Office after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Vice President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, as well as OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

OSCE confirms support for peace in Ukraine

During their visit to Kyiv, Cassis and Sinirlioglu met with Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and other senior officials. They confirmed firm support for a just and lasting peace based on international law.

"The OSCE has the tools, experience, and knowledge to effectively contribute to stability in Ukraine," Sinirlioglu said.

Read more: Another group of Ukrainian children brought back from occupied Kherson region

Cooperation formats and diplomatic efforts.

Cassis emphasized that the OSCE’s priority is to support diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war. The organization is ready to assist in monitoring a ceasefire and supporting the implementation of peace agreements.

The next step will be a meeting between Cassis and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The OSCE press service said the organization is ready to act within a negotiated settlement framework if requested to do so.

As a reminder, on February 2, the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Swiss foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis, arrived in Kyiv. He was accompanied by OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu.

Read more: Group of children and teenagers were returned from Russian-occupied Kherson region, - RMA