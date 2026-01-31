Group of children and teenagers were returned from Russian-occupied Kherson region, - RMA

Another group of children and teenagers was successfully returned to Ukraine-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied Kherson region as part of the Ukrainian President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative and with the assistance of the Save Ukraine team.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

As noted, these are girls and boys aged 8 months to 17 years.

Among those rescued was an 11-year-old girl whom the occupying authorities tried to place in a boarding school. A criminal case was opened against her mother and she was illegally deprived of her parental rights after it was discovered that she was serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russian military repeatedly took the five- and eleven-year-old boys to the district center for a so-called "trial." There, the children were interrogated, humiliated, and forced to watch their father being abused.

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Children are safe

"Fortunately, the children are now safe and receiving the necessary assistance," added the head of the RMA.

According to him, since the beginning of 2026, 19 children have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.