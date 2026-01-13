Knife attack at school in Kyiv: teenager charged, victims in serious condition. PHOTO

A 14-year-old resident of Kyiv region has been notified of suspicion of attempting to murder his 39-year-old teacher and 14-year-old classmate.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

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As noted, his actions are classified as attempted murder of two people (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What has already been established?

According to the investigation, on the morning of 12 January 2026, the suspect, a 9th-grade student, came to his school with a backpack containing a balaclava, a helmet and two knives, which he had prepared in advance to commit the crime.

Read more: Attack by pupil with knife at school in Kyiv: Correspondence with suspected hostile special services is known. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"In the cloakroom, he put on a balaclava and helmet and went to the classroom door, where the lesson had already begun. There, the teenager began kicking and punching the door. When the teacher opened it, the boy began stabbing her with a knife. After that, he stabbed his classmate sitting at the second desk several times," the report said.

After injuring the teacher and his classmate, the attacker ran into the bathroom, took off his balaclava and helmet, and began stabbing himself.

Condition of the injured

The teacher and the attacker's classmate suffered various degrees of bodily harm and are currently in hospital in serious condition, receiving medical care.

The attacker himself is also in hospital under police supervision and has been served with a notice of suspicion. A motion is also being prepared to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on the suspect.

Read more: Pupil with knife attacked teacher and classmate at school in Kyiv, - police. PHOTO

The motives for the teenager's actions are being established.

What preceded it?