Zelenskyy calls on OSCE to appoint special envoy for return of Ukrainian children. VIDEO

During a meeting with the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Juan Ponce Sampietro, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the creation of a special envoy to deal with the return of deported Ukrainian children.

"During the meeting with the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, I proposed appointing a special envoy under the OSCE PA President to focus on returning Ukrainian children. We must bring them back to their families and loved ones. The voice of the OSCE and parliamentarians is extremely important," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The parties also discussed joint efforts to release prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained by Russia.

The president thanked the OSCE PA head for his support of Ukraine and the assembly’s readiness to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

"I thank the president for understanding the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia. We appreciate the OSCE’s support for Ukraine and its readiness to join our initiatives," Zelenskyy added.

