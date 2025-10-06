Three more teenagers brought back from Russian-occupied territories. PHOTO

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, three teenagers were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories.

This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to him, an 18-year-old girl was forced to attend a school dominated by propaganda, where an atmosphere of fear and pressure made her dream only of escape. Another 18-year-old girl had lived under constant shelling since the first days of the war, which caused serious heart problems, she was unable to receive proper medical care under occupation.

The third rescued person is a 19-year-old young man who was left alone after losing his parents. His friends had already been forcibly mobilized by the occupiers, and he lived in daily fear that he would be next.

All three are now safe and are receiving assistance with document recovery, as well as psychological support and counseling.

See more: Another 22 Ukrainian children and teenagers returned from Russian-occupied territories. PHOTO