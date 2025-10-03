Another 22 Ukrainian children and teenagers returned from Russian-occupied territories. PHOTO

A further 22 Ukrainian children and teenagers have been rescued from territories temporarily occupied by Russia under the President’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

This was announced by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

Among those rescued is a 10-year-old boy who was forced to study under the Russian curriculum and threatened with being sent to Crimea for "examination" on the basis of a fabricated psychiatric diagnosis.

A 16-year-old and his younger brother were also returned. Their family had faced persecution in their village because the parents refused to take Russian passports or work at the school seized by the occupiers.

A 14-year-old girl was likewise returned after being routinely humiliated at a Russian school because of her Ukrainian origin.

All rescued children are safe in government-controlled territory of Ukraine. They are receiving psychological support and assistance with documentation.

