Russia wants to be perceived as "bear", but is moving at "snail’s pace" in Ukraine - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte compared the Russian army to a garden snail. He believes that statements about the Russian Federation as a "bear" are Russian propaganda.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Anadolu.

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Details

"The Russians are suffering staggering losses every day. 35,000 dead in December. 30,000 deaths in January," the Alliance's Secretary General emphasized.

Rutte noted that Russia wants to be perceived as a "powerful bear."

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"But it can be said that they are advancing across Ukraine at the sluggish pace of a garden snail. Let's not forget that. Let's not fall into the trap of Russian propaganda," he said.

EU and NATO

The NATO Secretary General also stated that cooperation between the Alliance and the EU has probably never been as strong as it is today.

"For years, decades, the US has complained that we in Europe are not spending enough on defense. That changed after the summit in The Hague," he concluded.

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