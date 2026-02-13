Ukraine should receive Tomahawk missiles to strike drone production in Russia – Senator Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he wants the United States to supply Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles so that Kyiv can strike the drone infrastructure of the aggressor state Russia and shift the military balance.

He said this at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports.

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On Tomahawk missiles

"I want to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles. I want the United States to provide Tomahawks to hit the infrastructure that Putin relies on to produce drones and everything else. I want to change the military balance," Graham said.

According to Graham, previous Western approaches have failed to deter Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Senator Graham called on Trump to transfer Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine: Pressure on Putin is not working

Sanctions against Russia

"How well has the world order worked? Putin has invaded three times. Nothing Europe has done in the past has deterred Putin, and frankly, nothing we have done in the past has deterred Putin," the senator said.

In his view, "this is a war of a man who wants to restore the past, who believes Ukraine does not deserve to exist, and he will not stop until someone stops him."

The senator also said he supports a bipartisan sanctions package against Russia that has stalled in Congress. However, Graham is convinced that U.S. President Donald Trump will ultimately sign it, Politico reports.

Read more: Russian soldiers will not withdraw from Ukraine anytime soon, I assess situation realistically, - Senator Graham

He also stressed the role of China, India, and Brazil in Russia’s war. "Without China, he (Putin - ed.) would not be able to do it. Without Brazil and without India, it would not be possible either," Graham noted.

He added that the outcome of Russia’s war against Ukraine will affect global security for decades to come.