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Enemy attacked Kyiv region: two people were injured, house burned down
On the night of 14 February, two people were injured as a result of a Russian attack in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region.
This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.
Two people were injured
"The man suffered multiple shrapnel wounds to his upper limbs, face, and neck. The woman suffered a closed fracture of the forearm bones. Both victims were hospitalised at a local hospital and are receiving all necessary medical care," the official said.
House on fire
The enemy attack also caused a fire in their private residential building. The roof and floors were destroyed, and windows and doors were damaged.
The fire was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. All relevant services are working at the scene.
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