Putin is "slave to war": it is centre of his attention, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is no longer interested in anything except war.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, Zelensky made this statement during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

"He cannot imagine life without power and after power. Normal things do not interest him. He consults more with Peter the Great and Catherine the Great than with anyone alive today. Right now, his focus is on Ukraine, but he will not abandon other European countries because he cannot give up on the very idea of war," Zelenskyy warned.

What preceded it?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of not succumbing to the Russian narrative and assessing the situation through the prism of the Kremlin's real strategic and military goals.

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