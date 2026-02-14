Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that there are still clear restrictions on the types of weapons that can be used in Ukraine.

She made this statement at the Ukrainian lunch in Munich organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, according to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Russia does not want peace with Europe

According to Fredericksen, Russia does not want peace with Europe. At the same time, she stressed that the Russian Federation only understands the language of force, but war cannot be won when there are restrictions on weapons. This applies in particular to Ukraine.

"There are still red lines regarding what weapons can be used in Ukraine. This discussion has been going on for almost four years. You cannot win a war just by carrying weapons on your back. I think we should give Ukraine everything it needs," said the Danish prime minister.

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Ukraine's membership in NATO

She also noted that it is impossible to rewrite history, but if Ukraine had been granted NATO membership a few years ago, this problem would not have arisen.

"We cannot rewrite history, but if we had granted Ukraine NATO membership a few years ago, we would not be having this lunch, I mean, we would have solved the problem," Frederiksens concluded.