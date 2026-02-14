Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine may declare a ceasefire for Russians in order to hold elections in Russia. At least a two-month ceasefire is required to hold presidential elections in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to Suspilne, Zelenskyy made this statement at the Munich Security Conference.

Ceasefire for elections

Yes, Zelenskyy noted that the issue of elections during wartime is extremely complex. During the conversation about the conditions for holding the vote, he emphasized that no one supports elections during wartime.

"I am very honest. Give us two months of truce, and we will go to the elections. That's all," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, preparing for the vote requires time and security for citizens.

"Give us a truce, give us security, infrastructure, maybe not two months, but... we need many days to prepare. Then give us, our soldiers, the opportunity to vote as they can, I mean, defend our lives... our country, and at the same time vote. It's something complicated," he added.

Read more: Holding elections in May is extremely unlikely, - Venislavskyi

The role of the United States

In addition, Zelenskyy emphasized the role of the United States and the need for negotiations.

"So give us a truce. President Trump can do it. Put pressure on Putin, achieve a truce, then our parliament will change the law and we will go to elections if they are needed. If Americans need elections in Ukraine and if Russians need elections in Ukraine, we are open to it," the president stressed.

Elections in the Russian Federation

In conclusion, Zelenskyy added that Ukraine could also "declare a truce for Russians if they hold elections in Russia."

What preceded it