NATO will defeat Russia if it attacks, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that the Alliance currently has sufficient power and deterrence, so Russia will not dare to attack the countries of the North Atlantic bloc.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

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Can NATO defeat Russia?

In particular, Rutte expressed his conviction that in the event of a direct confrontation with Russia, the Alliance would currently have the upper hand and would prevail. At the same time, he stressed that the key task is to maintain this capability in the future.

Read more: Russia wants to be perceived as "bear", but is moving at "snail’s pace" in Ukraine - Rutte

According to him, if an attack were to occur today, the allies would be able to repel it and win, but everything must be done to ensure that this balance of power is maintained in the coming years.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Rutte stated that the Russians would not win the war in Ukraine. Their tactics involve irrational behavior at all levels.

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