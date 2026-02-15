55 of 83 enemy UAVs were destroyed, with hits at 12 locations, - Air Force

On the night of 15 February 2026, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 83 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs, about 50 of which were Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 55 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types.

Watch more: Three Russian soldiers unsuccessfully pretended to be dead and were torn to shreds by drones of 68th Brigade. VIDEO

Are there any consequences?

Twenty-five strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in three locations.

"The enemy UAV attack continues, the Defence Forces continue to repel the air strike. Follow the safety rules!" emphasise the Air Force.