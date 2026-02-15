There is no agreement among EU member states on specific date for Ukraine’s accession to European Union, - Rinkevics

EU member states are currently unable to name a specific date for Ukraine's accession to the European Union, as it is linked to the peace agreement.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to "European Truth," this was stated by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs.

No specific date

According to Rinkevics, he does not see all EU member states willing to agree on a specific date for Ukraine's accession, but the bloc may find a solution to this issue.

"From our point of view, yes, we want Ukraine to become part of the EU as soon as possible, but the EU has always been very creative when it was really needed. And we can find a formula that will probably suit us," he said.

Read more: Germany considers setting date for Ukraine’s accession to EU realistic, - Pistorius

The date depends on the peace agreement.

The President of Latvia expressed his conviction that the specific date of Ukraine's membership in the EU is linked to a peace agreement, which, in his opinion, is unattainable in the near future.

"I don't see Russia moving. And if Russia doesn't move, then we won't have an agreement. If Russia doesn't move, then we have to decide, if there is a country that is at war, what we are going to do with the enlargement of Europe. So can we name a specific date today, for example, November 27?" Rinkevics said.

In his opinion, the war will not end in 2026, but he would like to be wrong.

"Honestly, at this moment, I cannot imagine that we will conclude an agreement in 2026. If I am wrong, I will gladly admit it everywhere," he added.