Kallas: EU not ready to give Ukraine specific date for accession

The member states of the European Union are not yet ready to give Ukraine a specific date for its accession to the bloc.

This was stated by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, DW reports, according to Censor.NET.

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The EU is not ready to announce a specific date

"My feeling is that member states are not ready to name a specific date," Kallas said.

The top diplomat noted that there is a lot of work ahead, but the priority and urgent need remains to move forward to show that "Ukraine is part of Europe. "

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Europe's security "begins in Ukraine"

Kallas also stressed the importance of strengthening the EU's defence capabilities and, accordingly, its geopolitical weight.

"There is an urgent need to restore European sovereignty," said the top EU diplomat, adding that Europe's security "begins in Ukraine."

Speaking about the need to end the war, Kallas called for a sober view of Russia.

"Let's look at Russia soberly. Russia is not a superpower," she said, calling the aggressor country "broken."

In her opinion, the greatest threat now is that Russia could "get more at the negotiating table than it has achieved on the battlefield."

In addition, Kallas stressed that the size of the Russian army should be limited, and Moscow should pay reparations and be held accountable for its war crimes in Ukraine.