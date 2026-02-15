Zelenskyy: Europeans have not yet imposed sanctions against Russia’s nuclear energy sector

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the European Union has not yet imposed sanctions against Russian nuclear energy and individuals working for the state-owned company Rosatom. He is convinced that these restrictions would have a certain effect.

The head of state said this in an interview with Politico at the Munich Security Conference, according to Censor.NET.

No sanctions against Russia's nuclear energy sector

Zelenskyy noted that Europeans have done a lot, but have not yet imposed sanctions against Russian nuclear energy, in particular against Rosatom.

"Europeans have not yet imposed sanctions against Russian nuclear energy, against Rosatom, against people, against their relatives, against their children who live in Europe, who live in the US, who study at European universities, who own real estate in the US.... Go back to Russia. Go home. You don't respect anyone in the US, you don't respect the rules, you don't respect democracy, you don't respect Ukraine, Europe, etc.," the president said.

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