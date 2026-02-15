Trump: Members of Peace Council pledged over $5 billion for humanitarian needs and reconstruction in Gaza

US President Donald Trump announced the creation of a Peace Council and the raising of significant funds for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in Trump's post on his social network Truth Social.

According to the American leader, member states have already pledged more than $5 billion. The funds will be used for humanitarian aid and infrastructure reconstruction in Gaza.

Read more: Lithuania to discuss with NB8 countries the possibility of participating in Trump’s "Peace Council", - Nauseda

Meeting in Washington

Trump announced the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council on February 19, 2026. It will take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Last year, the center was renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center. Details of the financing and composition of the international stabilization forces are expected to be announced at the meeting.

"On February 19, 2026, I will meet again with members of the Peace Council in Washington, where we will announce that member states have pledged more than $5 billion in humanitarian aid and reconstruction for Gaza," Trump wrote.

He also announced the formation of an international stabilization force. Countries are to provide thousands of personnel to maintain order.

Signing of the agreement and Ukraine's position

The agreement to establish the Peace Council was signed on January 22 in Davos. The organization is headed by the US president. According to Trump's plan, the Council will focus on consolidating peace in Gaza. In the future, it may be given broader powers in conflict resolution.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will consider membership after the war ends.

According to the bill, Trump will remain head of the Council even after his presidential term ends.