Areas where Russian forces were concentrated, communications hub and UAV control centre in TOT hit
The defence forces struck areas where Russian occupiers' manpower was concentrated, a communications hub, and a UAV control point.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
On the night of 16 February, in the area of Kalynivka (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), the area where enemy forces were concentrated was hit.
On 15 February, an enemy communications hub in the Novopavlivka area (TOT Donetsk region) was hit.
The Defence Forces also struck enemy forces concentrated in the area of Berezove (TOT Dnipropetrovsk region).
The occupiers' UAV control point in the area of Zatyshok (TOT Donetsk region) was hit.
The enemy's losses and the extent of the damage caused are currently being clarified.
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