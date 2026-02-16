Orbán accused Ukraine of interfering in Hungarian elections: "We know that they are financing our opponents."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has claimed that the Ukrainian government is actively interfering in Hungarian elections and financing political opponents of his Fidesz party.

He said this at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to Censor.NET, citing the Hungarian publication Index.

Orbán said that Ukraine "cares about the outcome of the elections" in Hungary and has therefore decided to participate in the election campaign. According to the prime minister, not only Hungarian opposition politicians but also the Ukrainian government and the president of Ukraine will be active participants in these elections.

"We are guided by common sense, so this should not surprise us. The president of Ukraine and Ukraine will be active participants in these elections, and we must defeat them as well," Orban said, stressing that his Fidesz party must take this influence into account in its campaign.

The prime minister added that Ukraine "is participating in the campaign with all its might and weapons; we know that they are financing our opponents, we know how it happens."

Orbán also stressed that Hungary is monitoring the activities of Ukrainian politicians and organizations in the country, and that his government will respond to any attempts at interference in order to ensure the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

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