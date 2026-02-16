WPKA kickboxing world champion Mykola Litovchenko killed on front line

28-year-old WPKA kickboxing world champion Mykola Litovchenko was killed in battle for Ukraine. The fighter served as a UAV operator in the airborne assault troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksii Kharchenko.

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Mykola Litovchenko was born on 18 August 1997 in Siverskodonetsk. He studied at a multidisciplinary lyceum.

From 2008 to 2013, he trained at the "Dragon and Tiger" kung fu school. At the age of 16, he won two gold medals at the WPKA World Kickboxing Championships for juniors in Athens, Greece.

After the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Mykola Litovchenko and his family moved from Donbas to Irpin.

In 2025, the athlete joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He served as a UAV operator in the 81st Separate Slobozhanskyi Airborne Brigade as part of the Airborne Assault Forces.

See more: Three police officers from Bukovina were killed while performing combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

The hero died on 5 February 2026 while performing a combat mission in the Lyman direction. He is survived by his wife, parents and younger brother.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, 17 February, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church (59 Sadova Street) in Irpin. The location of his burial at the Irpin Cemetery will be announced after cremation.