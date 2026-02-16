Ukraine receives $691 million in grant aid from Japan and Canada
Ukraine has received nearly $691 million in grant aid from Japan and Canada.
The Ministry of Finance reported this, Censor.NET says.
Who contributed how much?
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$544 million — contribution from Japan;
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$146 million — contribution from Canada;
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$0.8 million — funds from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund of the PEACE in Ukraine project.
The funds have been credited to the state budget’s general fund.
What will the money be used for?
The financing will be used to cover priority budget expenditures, including pension payments, social support programs, and housing and utility subsidies.
Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said partner assistance helps ensure Ukraine’s macrofinancial stability. He added that since 2022, Japan has provided Ukraine with $9.5 billion in budget support, while Canada has provided nearly $9 billion.
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