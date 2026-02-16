Psychiatrist, human rights defender and former dissident Semen Hluzman dies at 79

Prominent psychiatrist, human rights defender, Soviet dissident and political prisoner Semen Hluzman has died at the age of 79.

Lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytskyi reported this, Censor.NET says.

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"He had a tough and categorical character and a light, clean conscience. Semen Hluzman has passed away. In Soviet times, he insisted that General Hryhorenko was mentally healthy and was being subjected to punitive psychiatry. Hluzman himself was imprisoned and served his ‘sentence’ together with Myroslav Marynovych and other heroic prisoners of conscience," the MP noted.

Robert van Voren, who met with Gluzman a few days ago, wrote:

"Today at 12:00 Kyiv time, my best friend Semen Hluzman died, he was 79. I have no words."

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Semen Hluzman was a prominent human rights defender, director of the Ukrainian-American Bureau for the Protection of Human Rights, and president of the Association of Psychiatrists of Ukraine.

It is known that Hluzman prepared an independent in absentia forensic psychiatric assessment in the case of General Petro Hryhorenko, a dissident who in Soviet times, was punished for his activities as a defender of the rights of Crimean Tatars.

In 1972, Hluzman was sentenced for this to seven years in labor camps and three years in internal exile. He served his sentence in Russia’s Perm and Tyumen regions.

He also spoke out in defense of Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, who was imprisoned in Russia.

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