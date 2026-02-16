US wants Hungary to prosper, and Trump is committed to Orbán’s success, - Rubio

US President Donald Trump is interested in the success of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, as his leadership and mutual understanding with Trump are crucial to US interests.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a press conference in the Hungarian capital, according to Reuters, as reported by Censor.NET.

Trump and Orbán

"President Trump is deeply committed to your success because your success is our success. We want this country to do well. It is in our national interest, especially while you are the prime minister and leader of this country," Rubio announced two months before the parliamentary elections in Hungary, addressing Orbán.

According to the US Secretary of State, Washington will be ready to assist Budapest financially if necessary.

Read more: US to discuss Russian energy purchases with Hungary and Slovakia, - Rubio

Relations between the United States and Hungary

"We are entering this golden age of relations between our countries, not just because of the agreement between our peoples, but because of the relationship you have with the President of the United States," Rubio emphasized.