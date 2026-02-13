US to discuss Russian energy purchases with Hungary and Slovakia, - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced negotiations with Budapest and Bratislava on Russian energy supplies and announced a possible meeting with Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, Rubio said this while talking to journalists before his departure for the Munich Security Conference.

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"Well, we will hold appropriate talks with them. We will talk to them about what needs to be done," Rubio replied when asked whether the US would call on Hungary and Slovakia to stop buying Russian energy resources.

Read more: Orbán called Ukraine enemy of Hungary

Rubio to meet with Zelenskyy

Rubio said he would likely meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference.

"I think he will be there, and there is a chance to see him. I believe it is in my schedule, I am not 100% sure, but I am confident that we will do it," Rubio told reporters before leaving for Munich.

When asked about Russia's continued bombing of Ukraine, Rubio called it "horrific."

"This is war. That's why we want the war to end. People are suffering. It's the coldest time of the year. The suffering is incredible. That's the problem with wars. That's why wars are bad, and that's why we've been working so hard for over a year to try to end this war," he said.

Read more: New era of geopolitics forces US and European approaches to be reconsidered, - Rubio